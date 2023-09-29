'It's very much a dream come true,' Boy in need of liver receives anonymous donation

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last month, two-year-old J'Mari Hicks' name was on a waiting list for a liver donor. Now — he's getting ready for a transplant in less than two weeks.

"It's very much a dream come true," Theresa Vonwrycza, J'Mari's mother, said. "The moment you realize you've got a match is such a surreal moment."

However, J'Mari isn't receiving this living liver donation because he's next on the waiting list.

He matched with an anonymous donor who specifically requested to donate to J'Mari.

"It takes such a big person and such a kind-hearted person to be able to put yourself out there and do something like this for somebody," Vonwrycza said. "I have all the love in the world for them because this is such a blessing."

Last year, J'Mari was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the liver and other organs.

"People don't understand the amount of time you spend going to multiple [doctor] appointments every single week," Vonwrycza said.

She is grateful for the support of the community — even strangers from social media.

"It's just so incredible, the amount of people you don't know who are willing to help you."

Vonwrycza said the greatest gift of all — the liver donation.

"It literally is a gift of life. You're giving a child more life to live."

To find out how to become an organ donor in New York State, click here.