HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Hamburg is looking to revitalize its West End Corridor with plans for safer streets, new housing and opportunities for business development.

The revitalization covers about 285 acres, including areas along Lake Street and Camp Road.

The village's Brownfield Opportunity Area plan outlines concepts for improving pedestrian and bicycle connections, making intersections safer and encouraging redevelopment of vacant and underused properties.

"At one point, it was an industrial area of the community," Hamburg Village Mayor Thomas Tallman said.

Some concepts envision a mix of businesses and housing, including potential redevelopment near Main and Lake streets.

WATCH: 'It's underutilized': Village of Hamburg maps out future for West End Corridor

'It's underutilized': Village of Hamburg maps out future for West End Corridor

The plan identifies 63 brownfield parcels across 49 sites, covering about 101 acres.

"We've been trying to get this revitalized for over 10 years, and now with the BOA, we can maybe get some help from the state to help us with some of the development and projects," Tallman explained.

Documents show that environmental assessments may need to determine conditions at individual properties and whether cleanup is necessary.

Village leaders said that funding, environmental work and coordination with property owners and developers will play a role in moving potential projects forward.

The village is pursuing state designation through New York's Brownfield Opportunity Area program. Designation could help projects qualify for enhanced brownfield tax credits and receive priority consideration for certain state funding.

Village officials face the task of determining which proposals can advance, how projects will be funded and when residents might see changes.

"It's underutilized," Tallman said. "It's not utilized to the degree that it was or will be."

For now, the plan provides a framework for the village's vision for the West End. Next is turning those concepts into projects that can move forward.