BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They're here, and they're healthy. The Lottbreins welcomed Holly, Mason, Stefan, Connor and Layla on December 18 at Golisano Children's Hospital.

"It's surreal," said Jessica Lottbrein, mom. "It's so fun to watch them as individuals and then come together as all five."

'It's surreal': Meet the quintuplets born in Buffalo, making a family of 9

Jessica went into labor a few days earlier, but doctors were able to hold off a few days, and then it was all hands on deck.

"It was like a well-oiled machine; we had everyone that needed to be there from the second they were born, from the time they were stabilized, so each baby had about five team members," said Dr. Kavya Rao, neonatologist.

Taylor Epps Golisano doctors who helped care for mom and babies

They were born between 2:03 and 2:11 am, all breathing well, at around 2 lbs. More than a month later, they're around 4 lbs.

They are now a family of nine, and the quints have two older sisters, ages 5 and 1, eager to welcome them home.

Taylor Epps The quintuplets and all fifty of their toes

"You go to a park when they're a little older, somebody approaches you, 'Oh, which one's yours?' All of them," said John Lottbrein, dad.

They'll stay in the NICU until doctors feel they're strong enough to go home. Until then, the Lottbreins are figuring it all out.

"A lot of it's just gonna be us navigating and relying on each other to figure it out, that we're able to come together to support all 7 kids," said Lottbrein. "People are talking about trying to get a bus for us."

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.