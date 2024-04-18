'It's nice to have a little help' Erie Co. growers benefit from November 2022 storm grants

HAMBURG, NY — Erie County growers received more than 1 million dollars in funding from the County's November 2022 Storm Fund Grants.

These grants helped growers like Leslie Draudt, owner of Draudt and Son's in Hamburg rebuild his greenhouses that were destroyed nearly 2 years ago.

"You put everything into this profession and to see a good portion of it gone in hours, just takes its toll," said Draudt.

Draudt says he is grateful for the county to offer this program.

"Nobody can control the weather. We didn't make it happen, the County didn't make it happen but it happened and it's nice to have a little help here," said Draudt.

Another grower down the road from Draudt's, The Miller's Farm Market is also benefiting from the program.

"We got over 81 inches over two days, and it was everything you heard of and dreamed of and had nightmares about," said Connie Miller-Bauer.

The market is touting a new greenhouse with more space and more inventory come their opening on May 1st.

"When we were rebuilding this here, people would come over and just say wow this is gonna be great. They can't wait for us to open again," said June Miller, owner of the Miller's Market.

Erie County set aside 2 million dollars for the program which is open until they run out of funds.

You can find more information here.