'It's literally a vision come true': Bills super fans build ultimate tailgating home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the 12th Man Misfits Manor, a home put together by some of the biggest die hard Bills fans.

The house, located just down the street from Highmark Stadium, is the new home of The 12th Man Mafia Gang and The Mafia Misfits. The groups wanted a place to call their home for viewing parties and tailgates.

The idea of buying a home to do this was not in the picture until one of their members explored the idea.

Dan Kline, also known as Buffalo Spartan, said it was an odd idea considering the person who eventually bought the home has no ties to Western New York.

"We ended up linking up with Kurt Armstrong who is known as Bills Slingshot. Kinda fooling around talking about buying a house and we thought he was joking cause he lives in Florida," Kline said. "Low and behold, here we are. He bought a house."

The renovations started in May after Armstrong purchases the home. The groups dedicated a chunk of their off-time to get the house ready for the regular season. Kline said the hard work from the group is going to pay off.

"It’s literally a vision come true," Kline said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better group to do it with."

While the house is dedicated to the Bills, the groups are dedicating the house to NFL fans across the league.

"We want to be a place where fans of all 31 other teams can come and enjoy our tailgate with us and find a home away from home," Kline said. "At the end of the day we are fans of fans and that’s what we want to do."

Along with its dedication to NFL fans, the house also serves as a reminder of just how much the Bills mean to Buffalo and why the love for the team is so strong.

"It’s the heart and soul of Buffalo. The bills are a working class team just like buffalo is a working class community," Kline said. "I think they're both a mirror reflection of each other and I think that’s why the Bills mean so much to this community."

As part of their first tailgate and viewing party at the manor, the two Bills super fan groups are hosting over 20 Las Vegas Raiders fans to watch the Bills' home opener against the Raiders.

