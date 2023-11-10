‘It’s just good therapy’: Free music lessons for military veterans at West Falls Center for the Arts

WEST FALLS, N.Y. — A group of local military veterans are joining together to learn new skills --- by picking up instruments for the very first time at the West Falls Center for the Arts’ free classes.

The classes take place every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Al Greenley is 79 years old and is picking up playing guitar.

WKBW Al Greenley (right) helping his fellow classmate Matejka Baumgardner (left) learn the notes.

“I have met tremendous friends,” Al said. “I’ve taken veterans' lessons on harmonica and ukulele [too].”

He is not alone in his musical ambition.

He’s learning alongside many people with one major thing in common, their military service.

“Once you do indicate that you’re a veteran, it’s almost like Bills Mafia,” said Matejka Baumgardner, who served in the Marine Corps from 1999 to 2003.

“Once you’ve served, and you’ve had that military experience, it always stays with you,” said Keith Foss, who served in the Navy from 1978 to 1983.

WKBW West Falls Center for the Arts hosts the free music lessons for military veterans every Thursday night.

Al himself was a 6-year Navy veteran from 1978 to 1983.

On Thursday nights, his group visits the West Falls Center for the Arts for free music lessons for veterans, and many of them can see their improvement.

“It used to be, when I got the ukulele out that the dog and the cat would leave the room, and I figured that was true feedback,” Keith said. “But, now the dog will actually come over to where I am, put its head on my leg and fall asleep.”

WKBW 7News reporter Derek Heid sat down for lessons on the ukulele with Keith Foss

Music has become powerful tool for these hometown heroes this Veterans Day.

"It's just good therapy," said Dan Deckman, who served in the Army from 1965 to 1967.

“I feel a lot more at ease and a lot more peaceful,” Foss said.

You can sign up for the guitar, ukulele, or harmonica classes at https://www.westfallsartcenter.org/veteran-events.