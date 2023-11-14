‘It’s important for kids to know where food comes from’: Niagara Produce in Elma opens store just for kids

ELMA, N.Y. — For many of us, the grocery store is just a weekly errand, but, for two-year-old Conner, the visit to Niagara Produce is a field trip and a chance to try new foods.

Thanks to the ‘Pete’s Produce' corner inside of Niagara Produce in Elma, kids like Conner have a chance to do some shopping for themselves.

Pete’s Produce is a kids area and learning center, stocked with full shelves of plastic food for kids to play with.

WKBW 2-year-old Conner doing some of his own grocery shopping at Pete's Produce inside of Niagara Produce in Elma.

“I think it’s important for kids to know where food comes from and how it’s grown,” said Niagara Produce President Jody Chesko.

All the food looks very realistic and includes a few imitation vegetables kids can harvest themselves for an experience that they can learn from.

WKBW Conner and Sue Czajka picking carrots from the imitation garden.

The area is based on the book “Sweet Pete What Do You Eat?” which was written by Chesko.

“[I hope they] take what they can learn here and bring it back to their homes, especially if children are trying new and healthy foods.”

WKBW Copies of “Sweet Pete What Do You Eat?” can be read inside of Pete's Produce.

Along with the book, this area allows kids to taste some foods for the very first time, like Tuesday’s menu of banana, watermelon, and cantaloupe.

“I think anytime parents have help with getting their kids to try new and healthy foods, it’s very much appreciated,” Chesko said.

WKBW Jody Chesko showing off the realistic imitation bread at Pete's Produce.

The children’s area is co-run by both Chesko and Sue Czajka, who recently retired from the West Seneca Central School District.

“I worked the before-school program, the after-school program, the breakfast program, and the lunch program so this is right up my alley,” Czajka said. “I have been here ever since and I love It, absolutely love it.”

Pete’s corner is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 11a.m. to 1 p.m.