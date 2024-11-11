Watch Now
'It’s been very surreal': Sardinia family loses home in fire days after the birth of their child

October was a special month for the Wainwright family in Sardinia. They welcomed their second child, Tanner, into the world, but just two weeks after that joyful day, they lost their home in a fire.
Jennifer Wainwright returned home from running errands with her newborn to their family home in flames. Both her husband John, and her 19-month-old daughter Kinsley were not home.

Wainwright Family
Jennifer & Kinsley (left) and John & Tanner (right) have been living with Jennifer's parents ever since last week's fire.

“I heard the fire alarms going off as I got closer, I opened the door, and the house was filled with smoke,” Jennifer said. “I ran downstairs, thank God our dogs were downstairs, all three of them are safe.”

While nobody, not even the pets, were injured, the fire still left its mark.

Wainwright Family
This is all that remains of the Wainwright's kitchen.
Wainwright Family
The fire burned multiple large holes in the roof of the Wainwright's home.

The family believes a microwave malfunctioned and started the fire. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said the cause is still under investigation.

“It’s been very surreal. There’s no words, really, right now,” Jennifer said.

After hearing the Wainwrights’ story, family and friends started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild. It has raised more than $14,000.

“The support from the community has been absolutely amazing, it’s just overwhelming,” John said.

“Anybody that we have not met, our family and our friends, we cannot thank you enough,” Jennifer said.

