'It's been busy!': Holiday Vendor Market brings new life to McKinley Mall during the holiday season

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The McKinley Mall is feeling more festive this season as its Holiday Vendor Markets draw crowds of shoppers, local makers, and small businesses eager to showcase their work.

The markets, held on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the holiday season, feature a rotating lineup of artisans offering everything from handmade crafts to seasonal treats.

Among them is Marjorie Sanders, owner of Cookies and Soup by Marjorie, located in the heart of the mall. Sanders specializes in traditional Christmas treats and homemade soups. She said the markets have been a welcome boost.

“It’s bringing a lot of people into the mall,” Sanders said. “It’s supporting local artists and crafters, and it’s just really nice to see a sense of community shopping small and shopping local.”

WATCH: Holiday Vendor Market brings new life to McKinley Mall during the holiday season

Coffee vendor Erin Young, owner of 19 Coffee, agrees. She has noticed a clear increase in traffic over the last few weeks.

“It’s extremely busy,” Young said. “These events are exactly what the tenants need. We need the community to come together.”

Shoppers are feeling the renewed energy as well. Michael Ross, a mall regular, said he visits at least twice a week and has noticed a spike in activity.

At Awaken, a small crystal and jewelry shop, co-owner Susy Rosinski said she’s also seeing new faces.

“Every day we’re seeing more people, different people,” Rosinski said. “A whole spectrum of people who had no idea the mall was still vibrant and had shops open all the time.”

Vendors hope the momentum continues past the holidays. Sanders said the market not only boosts small businesses but also brings a sense of community back to the mall.

“Vendors get something, shoppers get something, and there’s been a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

Shoppers still have two more weekends to explore the Holiday Vendor Markets at McKinley Mall.