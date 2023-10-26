'It's an all day affair': Record number of primetime Bills' games giving boost to local restaurants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here's a fun fact:

In the decade prior to Josh Allen joining the Bills, Buffalo only appeared in 11 primetime games. Since Josh Allen was drafted by the Bills, they have appeared in 18 primetime games, including tonight's Thursday Night Football match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buffalo Bills are one of only four teams in the NFL that are playing in six primetime games this season. The Chargers, Chiefs and Cowboys round out the list.

Not only does the Bills' success and recent rise as one of the best teams in the NFL make fans excited, it also is a major boost to local business in Orchard Park.

Big Tree Inn is located down the street from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road. Co-Manager Patrick Whelan tells me that bar sees a major difference in customers between the primetime games and the daytime games.

"It’s been incredible. Usually we have decent crowds for the one o clock games but with the primetime games, it’s an all day affair," Whelan said. "It’s not just from 10AM to 1PM and the game starts. It’s all day. People are having a good time especially if the bills win it’s good business as well."

After tonight, Buffalo will have three more primetime games this season.

The Bills are looking to bounce back from a rough three game stretch, losing two of their last three. Their last win, a lackluster performance, beating the New York Giants 14-9.

You can watch the game on 7ABC with kickoff set for 8:15PM. Our pregame show, Leading The Charge airs at 7PM.