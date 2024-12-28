'It's about time': Former Seneca Mall site bought after 30 years of vacancy

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — After being vacant for thirty years, the former Seneca Mall site has a new owner, and the community has great expectations for the future of the empty lot.

According to Buffalo Business First, the former Seneca Mall site has been bought by Benchmark Streamline LLC for $7.96 million.

The former owners also sold 355 Orchard Park Road for $13.85 million to NS Retail Holdings LLC, which includes Tops Friendly Market, but Tops has a long-term lease and will not be going anywhere.

After being demolished in the 1990's the former mall site has sat empty for 30 years, West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson says this new development will bring many more visitors to the town.

"This is one of the gateways right off the I-90, and we've had this vacant property for a long time, and to have something vibrant here is very nice," said Supervisor Dickson.

Younger residents say they hope the future will bring in more stores and developments to this area.

"I would like to see maybe some other shops that are farther away, maybe an outlet strip, you know, something that we don't have to drive a half hour to go to," said Eddy Bender, a resident of West Seneca.

West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joe Kirchmyer says he is optimistic about the interest in the empty lot.

"There is a great retail and restaurant interest in this location, so we are hoping that it'll be the next place that people can be proud to say that they grew up at and spent a lot of time at in West Seneca," said Kirchmyer.

Supervisor Dickson also sounded off on his Facebook page, saying: