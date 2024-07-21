'It's a wonderful symbol of unity': Buffalo Fire takes on Buffalo Police in softball classic

WEST SENECA N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Bravest and Buffalo's Finest went head to head on the baseball diamond Sunday afternoon in West Seneca.

"We're playing a little softball and it's for a great cause," John Lyons, Associate Brand Manager, Genesee Brewery in Rochester.

It's a fundraiser for Courage for Carly, which supports pediatric cancer research through Roswell Park.

"We're all about Western and Central New York and just New York in general," said Lyons. "We want to do our part to help out."

Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire men’s and women’s teams took the field as well as the Genesee Beer team and WYRK team.

"It's a wonderful symbol of unity and camaraderie coming together," said Lyons.