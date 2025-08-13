Fall may still be 40 days away, but at Mayer Brothers Cider Mill on Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca, the season has already begun.

The historic cider mill opened its doors today for its 173rd season on Wednesday, welcoming eager customers who lined up early to get a taste of fall staples like fresh cider, hot doughnuts, and homemade pies.

“It’s a tradition, we do it every year,” said Sarah Bower.

The excitement was big, with cars packed into the lot and families waiting in long lines to get their seasonal favorites. Some customers even arrived an hour before opening to be among the first in line.

“We started at 7 a.m. this morning and have had a steady line since,” said store manager Brittany Wright. “People have been out since early, ready to get their cider, doughnuts, and fresh pies.”

While fall is still weeks away on the calendar, for many in Western New York, the cider mill's opening day is the unofficial kickoff to the season.

Some of the most popular items this year? According to Wright, apple cider doughnuts and cider slushies are flying off the shelves, especially welcome on a warm August day.

WATCH: 'It's a tradition': Fall comes early at Mayer Brothers Cider Mill in West Seneca

“I feel like it’s the apple aspect of it,” said customers Nicole Cristo and Lauren Polvino. “You can get a doughnut anywhere, but cider and a doughnut? That’s your stereotypical fall.”

Others say the annual visit has become a family tradition.

“It’s just the symbolizing of fall being right around the corner,” said Megan Patel. “We love coming here, it’s our little tradition. We come multiple times a week.”

The cider mill will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late November.