'It's a piece of history': West Falls hopes to restore 1930s bridge railings through NY Forward grant

WEST FALLS, NY (WKBW) — A restoration effort to revitalize a West Falls bridge is underway, thanks to a $4.5 million state grant. The initiative seeks to enhance the community and honor its historical roots.

The original West Falls Bridge, a vital connection for families crossing Cazenovia Creek, was built in the 1930s and stood until its demolition in 1993. Many residents fondly remember the bridge as a gathering point.

WKBW

“It just brings back lots of great memories,” said Charles Snyder, Town of Aurora Supervisor.

A key figure in preserving part of the bridge’s history is local resident Terry Sprague, who saved 10 metal railings from the scrapping process when the bridge was dismantled.

“I wanted to save it, I had no use for that railing whatsoever, so I just lugged it home,” Sprague said, noting that the railings have been stored at his home for over three decades.

WKBW 'It's a piece of history': West Falls hopes to restore 1930's bridge railings through NY Forward grant

With funding secured, Sprague's railings will be reinstated as part of the bridge restoration.

“I’m really happy we found an appropriate place for it rather than having it laying up at my place,” he said.

Town Supervisor Snyder emphasized the grant's potential to transform West Falls into a more vibrant community hub.

“This is the hub of West Falls right here,” Snyder said. “We’re hoping that all of these projects go through.”

The project aims to create recreational opportunities for families and children, enhancing the area for both residents and visitors.

“It will just be a great place to come down in the morning, have a cup of coffee, and watch the water and creek go by,” Snyder added.

The state will decide which projects the hamlet can pursue by the beginning of spring.

Terry Sprague Photos of the original 1930's bridge