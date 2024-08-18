‘It’s a little sad’: 2024 Erie County Fair wraps up for the season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday marked the final day of the 2024 Erie County Fair. “The Best 12 Days of Summer” have wrapped up and left plenty of visitors with some great memories to look back on.

7 News reporter Michael Schwartz met with many of the kids raising animals all year for the fair.

Other guests shared their favorite moments from the past two weeks.

The 2025 Erie County Fair will take place August 6-17.

WKBW

“The Erie County Fair is more of a family, more community, everybody knows each other,” Babcia’s Pierogies Owner Linda Lund said. “[After the state fair], we need a little bit of a break, but we are already looking forward to next year and what new ideas we will come up with.”

WKBW

“We definitely try to take advantage of the Buffalo summer, so it’s a little sad when we get towards the end, we try to make the most of it,” Matt Faso from Buffalo said.

WKBW Bennett Faso (left) and Eli Faso (right)

“I’m excited to be here, but sad to go back to school,” Eli Faso from Buffalo said.

WKBW

“I’ll miss It a little, it was fun to come, but now it’s over,” Levi Lawton form North Collins said.