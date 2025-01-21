'It's a hopeless feeling': Lake effect snowstorm leaves traffic at a standstill on I-90

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — On Monday evening, a severe lake-effect snowstorm caused traffic standstills and dangerous conditions across Western New York, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.

WKBW A severe lake effect snowstorm caused traffic standstills and dangerous conditions across Western New York on Monday evening

The storm brought treacherous road conditions, with Richard Holcomb's husband among those stuck in traffic on the 90 due to the heavy snowfall.

The lake effect snow and bitterly cold temperatures have made travel hazardous, affecting several counties including Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany.

"I think he left here about 15 to 20 minutes and he calls me 15 minutes into the drive and I look and low and behold we are at a standstill," said Richard Holcomb, describing his husband's experience.

Acting Mayor of Buffalo Chris Scanlon warned of "single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills that will make for very dangerous conditions outside."

"It's a feeling of total helplessness because I couldn't say anything to make it better," Holcomb added, expressing his concern for his husband's safety.

The city's snow-fighting fleet has been activated to clear roads, with pre-staging in South Buffalo, which is expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Hamburg EMS Director Sean Crotty advised residents to stay home and allow plows to clear the roads, emphasizing the importance of having emergency kits in vehicles.

As the storm continues to impact the region, residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Don't try to brave it because sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't," Holcomb advised, hoping for safer conditions for his husband's return journey.

