‘It’s a big honor’: Vidler’s 5 & 10 added to state Historic Business Preservation Registry

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The iconic East Aurora store Vidler’s 5 & 10 received historical honors from the state, just receiving the news it has been added to the state Historic Business Preservation Registry.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, when you think of East Aurora one place comes to mind.

“Well Vidler’s of course,” Nancy Jentsch said.

“Oh, it’s absolutely Vidler’s,” Kirsta Blakowski said.

WKBW Vidler's has expanded several times since it first opened in 1930, but it has always sat in the same spot on Main Street.

Vidler’s 5 & 10, a business we all know as a local icon, is receiving that same iconic recognition from the state.

The store first opened in 1930. Now, it’s just the eighth business in Erie County to be added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.

“It’s a big honor, we are very flattered and honored by it,” president/co-owner Don Vidler said. “The recognition factor, hopefully people look at that a say ‘Oh, that sounds like a neat place.’”

WKBW Don Vidler is now the third-generation of the Vidler family to own and operate the store first opened by his grandfather.

While this recognition doesn’t come with any financial reward, it is a very select honor, that can only be received following a nomination by an elected state official.

Moving forward, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation will continue to recognize, honor, and even help promote this local staple for years to come.

“In this day in age with big box stores, online and Amazon, we are thankful that people supported us all these years,” Don Vidler said.

He feels that this recognition will continue to preserve everybody’s favorite parts of his family’s third-generation store.

"I would say there’s nothing like Vidler’s, because you can truly find anything you are looking for here,” Blakowski said.

“If Vidler’s doesn’t have it, it wasn’t produced,” Jentsch said.

WKBW Nancy Jentsch grew up in West Seneca and told 7 News reporter Derek Heid she has always visited Vidler's since she was a child.

“We remembered how fun it was when we were kids, and we wanted to take our boys here too,” Michael Jones said. “I think they can have experiences that I had when I was a kid, it seems unchanged.”

Don Vidler will be presented the award at the store Saturday, during the stores 94th anniversary party.