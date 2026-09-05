COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Runners and walkers will hit the trails at Sprague Brook County Park next weekend for the annual Bread of Life Outreach Center Wellness Day 5K Trail Run.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, and organizers are expanding it this year to give more people an opportunity to participate.

Along with the traditional 5K trail run, organizers are offering a two-mile, non-timed trail walk.

Race director Kristin Jackson said the addition gives families and people of different fitness levels another way to take part in the event.

"It's just a beautiful spot to go," Jackson said.

The 5K course takes participants through wide, groomed trails and grass at Sprague Brook County Park. The start and finish line will be near the park's warming shelter at 9674 Foote Road in Glenwood.

The race starts at 10 a.m., with packet pickup beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for both the 5K and two-mile walk is $35 through race day.

Registration is available at the race.

WATCH: 'It's a beautiful spot': Runners, walkers invited to hit the trails in Colden for fundraiser 5K

'It's a beautiful spot': Runners, walkers invited to hit the trails in Colden for fundraiser 5K

Proceeds from the event benefit the Bread of Life Outreach Center and its work supporting people in the community.

Organizers are hoping to reach a goal of 100 registrations and are encouraging more runners and walkers to sign up.

The first 100 people to register will receive a custom keepsake blanket.

After the race, participants are invited to the Bread of Life Outreach Center for a Wellness Day featuring raffles, kid-friendly activities, a wellness fair, food and more. Organizers also note the Colden Art Festival will be taking place in town that weekend.

Among the raffle prizes is a football signed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

For more information on this event or where to register, you can click here.