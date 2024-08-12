'It saved us': Aurora Adult Day Services provides respite for caregivers

AURORA, NY — On Wednesday evening, Aurora Adult Day Services is hosting its annual fundraiser toward its mission of providing care for those with Alzheimer's and dementia.



Aurora Adult Day Services is hosting its largest fundraiser at Knox Farm on Wednesday

The nonprofit provides respite for caregivers, offering two days of free daycare

The care at Aurora Adult Day Services is affordable and gives caregivers a much-needed break

The facility provides several hours of fun for loved ones with dementia and Alzheimer's

WKBW

"They often don't want their family member to walk in with them because this is their place, they call it the 'club' and we have a motto what happens at the club stays at the club," said Executive Director Susan Clapp.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and that number is expected to triple by 2050.

The center helps cater to Southtowns community members, with caregivers bringing family members and friends from far and wide.

WKBW

Judi Chapin, a caregiver, takes care of her lifelong friend with dementia and finds the services wonderful.

"It's wonderful, just wonderful, I do not know what I would do without it. These people are awesome," said Chapin.

Other caregivers say the art and dance programs help reignite their loved ones.

WKBW

"It saved us, it enabled me to keep her home and take care of the daily living of keeping a house. It made me realize how much she did," said Eric Barkey, whose wife is now in medical rehab, but used to come to AADS.

Paul Buckley has been taking care of both of his parents who have Alzheimer's — he says the programs at AADS give his parents an escape.

WKBW

"We get the best of both worlds, mom and dad enjoy themselves my sister and my brother and I get a break," said Buckley.

AADS hopes to continue its mission and plans to expand to Colden, NY.

You can help the center continue helping families here.