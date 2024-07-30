‘It loses the character’: Historic Roycroft Inn being repainted black and white

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Roycroft Inn is getting a brand-new paint color. East Aurorans raise questions as the green exterior of the 119-year-old historic landmark is being painted over black and white.

Rick Ohler and Sue Sheldon are a few of the many voicing their concerns over the big visual change to the national historic landmark.

WKBW The green trim around the entirety of the building is being painted over black.

“I think it loses the character. It becomes something that you see off the exit of the Thruway somewhere,” Ohler said. “It’s a national historic landmark, this whole campus is, and it should be treated with the respect that it's due.”

“Shocked a little bit at the extreme change,” Sheldon said. “To me, that doesn’t resemble what the Roycroft always has been.”

WKBW Painters tell 7 News the entire building will be black and white within the next three to four weeks.

Many others taking to social media:

The painters on site even told 7 News reporter Derek Heid they’ve received threats of damage to their property for just doing their jobs.

As for the legality of this decision to repaint, on page 7 of the East Aurora Historic Preservation Commission’s guidelines, it states, “The HPC views periodic re-painting as routine maintenance and repair which does not require a certificate of appropriateness. The HPC does not tell the property owner what color to use.”

When 7 News reached out to ask the Commission if this change falls under those guidelines, it did not receive a call or message back.

Further down on that same document it references the Roycroft by name saying, “If East Aurora has a signature architectural style, it is arts and crafts… the Roycroft was a singularly important manifestation of the arts and crafts movement in America.”

Ohler feels this change to the building is getting away from that exact style the Commission commended it for.

“It couldn’t be less arts and crafts, the white and black” Ohler said.

WKBW Rick Ohler has lived in East Aurora his entire life, and feels this change disrespects the historical landmark.

“I think we’re muted, more subdued,” Sheldon said.

An employee told 7 News this change was even a surprise to them and their co-workers, finding out about it only when the painters arrived on scene at 9 a.m.

7 News requested comment from both the inn and property owner Douglas Jemal but have not heard back.