"It gives us hope': Hamburg barbershop hosts 24-hour fundraiser to raise awareness for suicide prevention

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Erie County Health Department and the Suicide Prevention Coalition, there were 94 reported deaths by suicide among Erie County residents in 2024, up from 72 in 2023.

The owner of Jay's Barbershop in the Village of Hamburg hopes to help prevent suicides and raise awareness through a fundraiser. Jason Lape said the cause is important to him because he lost a friend to suicide on the same day he cut his hair years ago.

"We're doing a 24-hour haircut marathon," Lape said. "All the proceeds that we make will be donated to the suicide prevention coalition of Erie County."

Lape said his customer Evan took his own life three years ago.

Evan's family attended the event and said they are thankful for the support.

"It lifts us up," his cousin said. "It gives us hope for another family who might be in crisis. We miss Evan, and we love him, and we'll never forget him."

"If we can help one family not have to go through what we have gone through, it would be great," his sister said.

Celia Spacone from the Suicide Prevention Coalition said about 80 percent of suicides in Erie County are men.

"So the ability to reach men in this setting is just wonderful," Spacone said.

Lape said the support from his staff and the community has been overwhelming.

"It only made sense to honor my customer Evan," he said. "Everyone came together, we're all chipping in and it's been a great turnout."

Barbers started cutting hair at 6 a.m. Monday, March 31st and will be working for 24 hours cutting hair until 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 1st. There are also door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

