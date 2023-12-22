'It can really help change their mindset': Rural Outreach Center hosts holiday market for kids

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rural Outreach Center hosted their annual 'Kids Rock Christmas Market' to give little ones a chance to pick out gifts for their families.

Kids could choose from presents ranging from stuffed animals to oven mitts — all donated from the community.

Tristan Popelia came to the center in hopes of finding the perfect presents.

"[I love] being here and staying with my friends and picking out gifts for my family," Popelia said.

He picked up presents for multiple members of his family, including his dog.

"I love them, and they do a lot for me," Popelia said.

Once the kids picked out their presents, they were able to head over to a wrapping station led by volunteers.

"There's something really wonderful about being able to pick something out, wrap it and take it home without the assistance of a parent or guardian," Nichole Barrett, Rural Outreach Center's program director, said.

The kids were given $25 to spend on each family member — but had an opportunity to spend even more.

"Throughout the year, [the kids] earn 'ROC Bucks' for doing good deeds, achieving their goals ... acts of kindness," Barrett said. "Any ROC Buck they've earned throughout the year they can use to purchase additional gifts for their family"

With all of these kids on Santa's "nice" list this year, Barrett said these extra ROC Bucks helped boost the holiday cheer.

"It can really help change their mindset."