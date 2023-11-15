Iroquois mascot submissions narrowed down to 25

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Iroquois Central School District says they have received more than 300 submissions for a new school nickname and mascot, and have narrowed that list down to 25.

The district is looking to comply with a ruling from the State Education Department that bans the use of indigenous names and mascots in public schools. They have been known as the "Chiefs" for 68 years.

On Wednesday the district revealed a list of 25 semifinalists. The possible names are:

- Badgers

- Broncos

- Champions

- Chargers

- Coyotes

- Defenders

- Fire Birds

- Gladiators

- Grizzlies

- Hurricanes

- Inferno

- Iron Horses

- Lightning

- Mavericks

- Otters

- Phoenix

- Rangers

- Red Hawks

- Red Storm

- Stallions

- Thunderbolts

- Titans

- United

- Wild

- Wolves

Electonic voting will determine a Top 5. The voting period will be from Dec. 1-11. Only one vote is allowed per person.

The school district will provide a link to vote when the voting period opens.