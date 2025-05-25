Injured Maryland woman rescued from Eternal Flame Trail

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 61-year-old Maryland woman was rescued from the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park, around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, the Sheriff's Office SWAT/QRF Team was dispatched to the trail to help the woman who had fallen and injured her hip. The Medical Response Unit and SWAT Team worked with Orchard Park Fire EMTs to extract the woman from the trail and transport her to an ambulance. She was taken to ECMC to be evaluated and treated.

The woman's name and her condition have not been released at this time.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there have been 19 first aid and rescue calls at Chestnut Ridge over the last 12 months, and reiterated its team is prepared for situations like this. In October, three hikers were rescued from the Eternal Flame Trail by the department. There were no injuries reported from that rescue.