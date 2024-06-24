‘I’m frustrated for everyone’: Lackawanna proposes 23.6% tax levy increase

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Another Western New York community is weighing a considerable increase to its tax levy. Now, the City of Lackawanna mayor has proposed an increase of more than 23% to neighbors’ property tax bill.

For many Lackawanna natives, like William Gechell, this has been the one topic circulating across the entire city.

“I talked to a friend this morning, on his porch we had coffee, and that’s all we talked about,” Gechell said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a 23% increase.”

William Gechell grew up in Lackawanna and tells 7 News reporter Derek Heid that he feels it's sad to see what's happened to the city.

You read that right, the City of Lackawanna proposed a 23.6% tax levy increase on its residents.

“I’m frustrated for everyone else,” Gechell said. “You can’t put much more on these people before they break.”

According to Zillow, the average home in Lackawanna sells for around $195,000. With an approval, this increase would add nearly $750 a year on that average home’s property taxes.

Just three months ago, Lackawanna mayor Annette Iafallo made it sound like the budget was in a good place during her state of the city address back in November.

“The city’s finances are improving and providing benefits for Lackawanna taxpayers,” Iafallo said in that address.

However, now, she’s changed her tune. City director of development, marketing & public information Charles Clark provided 7 News this quote from the mayor, summarizing her budget proposal to the City Council:

“The proposed 2024-25 operating budget submitted to the Lackawanna City Council reflects the impacts of contractual and other operating expenses rising at a much faster rate than new revenues being generated from the economic development growth Lackawanna has experienced the past few years, financial pressures which are similar to those faced by other area municipalities... This budget proposal seeks to maintain city services at an appropriate level benefitting all Lackawanna property owners, which in today’s difficult economic climate, comes at a cost. The City Council reserves the right to edit this budget proposal and I look forward to continuing a productive dialogue with council members as the budget process moves forward.” Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo

With no improvements on the way, why the need for such a large tax increase?

Clark tells 7 News the city is no longer receiving $4.3 million from the state for pandemic and 2022 blizzard relief, and it has already spent $1.85 million clearing out this January’s several feet of snow.

A notion angering many, like Nancy Susz, who tells 7 News she expects more from such a big increase.

“Outrageous, they’re not offering the residents anything to justify that… They have to offer the residents more, so much more, they don’t have anything here for them.”

Nancy Susz shared that, much to her surprise, the taxes on a property she owns in West Seneca are cheaper than Lackawanna.

She’s not alone, for Gechell, who is a disabled veteran, he feels the least he could ask for is some better sidewalks.

“I’m in a scooter now,” Gechell said. “If you go down a side street you can’t even walk down it, let alone put a scooter on it.”

Gechell's main form of transportation is to use his scooter around the downtown area.

City council is discussing whether to accept or modify this budget, they plan to have a decision made by the end of the month.