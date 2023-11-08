‘I’d hate to see them go to waste’: Sonny Acres farm accepting Halloween pumpkin donations to feed animals

GLENWOOD, N.Y. — Meet Diva. She’s an 80-pound pet pig who loves to eat fall food, and you can help feed her by donating your unused Halloween pumpkins.

We all have leftover pumpkins from Halloween, so Sonny Acres farm in Glenwood is using those seasonal decorations to feed their animals, like Diva.

Diva the Pig enjoying her favorite seasonal sweet.

Normally Diva lives inside the house, but in the fall, she loves to come out and enjoy her favorite seasonal treat.

“It’s just like having a dog in the house, she has a bed and sleeps under a blanket,” said Donna Maier.

Donna Maier grew up in The Bronx, but decided to stay in Western New York when she went to college.

Donna Maier owns the Sonny Acres farm.

She has been asking people on Facebook to donate their leftover un-carved, un-painted, and not-rotted pumpkins to Diva and her farm friends.

“Everybody either throws them out to the deer or leaves them to rot,” Donna said. “This way, we can get a lot of use out of them.”

Donna has been busy picking up pumpkins off of Facebook ever since.

“I’ve been driving around for the last 3 days picking up pumpkins because they will go through them like crazy.”

Wednesday, Diva got to dive into some her favorite fall treats, pumpkins.

According to the USDA, the U.S. produces 2 billion pounds of pumpkins every year.

Pierre Aubertin with NOCO shared last weekthat a large amount of those end up in our landfills.

“Over 40% of food that is grown or produced in the United States ends up getting wasted,” Aubertin said. “Millions of tons of it is going into landfills, which then creates methane gas.”

Rather than contributing to that problem, you can donate your pumpkins to animals like Diva.

Much live Diva, the other animals like the goats are big fans of pumpkins too.

If you’d like to donate your pumpkins to Diva, you can find Donna Maier on Facebook or visit the Sonny Acres farm.

However, Donna said if you can’t make it out to her, plenty of other farms would love donations as well.

“Any farm, rescue or sanctuary would love to have leftover pumpkins,” Donna said. “I’d hate to see them go to waste and these guys will eat all of it.”