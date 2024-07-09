'I would not trade it for the world': A rise in stay-at-home moms, Orchard Park mom shares fruitful experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As families look for ways to make ends meet, more and more women are opting to leave the workforce and become stay-at-home moms.

According to Pew Research Center, in 1999, the number of stay home mothers was at an all time low of 23%. Since then, the statistics began to rise and by 2012, 29% of women described themselves as a stay at home mom.

One of the big reasons for that: child care.

According to Care.com, right now, the average starting rate for child care here in Western New York is about $17.60/hour.

If you need child care 40 hours a week, that quickly adds up to more than $2,200 a month.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with a local mother, giving her a voice on the difficult decision to give up her career and stay home with the kids.

WKBW

The year is 2020.

Orchard Park resident Jill Cross and her husband Nate welcomed their first child, Jackson, in April of that year.

At the time, she was a first-time mother who was certain she would become a stay-at-home mom, when the world itself was in a phase of uncertainty - due to COVID-19.

"I love being home with them. It does get monotonous day after day, but I would not trade it for the world," Orchard Park stay-at-home mom, Jill Cross explained. "It was really hard to make that decision. You feel like you're almost losing a part of yourself, like who you are but there is this new part of you that is born as well with being a mom. I've never been a mom before."

Trading in her full-time teaching job, as a Special ED teacher in Orchard Park for a full-time stay-at-home mom role.

It was a life-changing decision, but one that the mother of three said has been met with many rewards.

"Being able to be at home and see every special moment, when they took their first step, trying all the new baby foods to the first day of preschool and all of the fun stuff," Cross added. "Wanting to be a part of their lives every single day, for me and my husband. Having me being the person that raises them 24/7. There were other factors that went into it. My husband travels a lot for work to, but that was the main thing. I wanted to be there for all of the moments."

She said she almost broke even with her salary as a teacher.

"When we were looking at it, what the cost of daycare would be for my son Jackson to go, we looked at a cheap end daycare. I think I would bring home $200 a week, every two weeks if he went to full-time daycare," Cross shared.

She told Kassahun, $400 a month leftover from her paycheck was not worth working and missing her kids' milestones.

To ensure the family of five stays within budget, cross tells me she and her husband have a discussion over budget, every month.

"How much are we going to spend for childcare, how much are we going to spend for food, groceries, but also my husband does work three jobs. That's also why I'm at home too because he's got a crazy work schedule," she explained.

Kassahun asked, "You've mentioned a ton of pros. What have been the challenges?"

"Lack of adult conversation. Sometimes just the monotony of it. It's kind of the same thing everyday: you get up, you play with the kids, you feed the kids, you change the kids. You put them to sleep then you do it all over again. I also can't imagine being at home all day long and not spending all day with them," Cross replied.

Cross said as of right now, she plans on working again once the kids start school