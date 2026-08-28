ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Pittsburgh in town for a preseason matchup, I asked several Steelers fans what they thought of the new stadium, and overall, the reaction was positive.

“I like it, it's impressive,” Steelers fan Josh Hinman said.

But one criticism came up more than once: there's not much to do around the stadium before or after games.

“I wish there was a little bit more on the outskirts,” Steelers fan Skylor Divlas said.

WATCH: Steelers fans weigh in on new Highmark Stadium

'I wish there was a little bit more': Steelers fans weigh in on new Highmark Stadium

That could eventually change.

The Town of Hamburg is working on a proposed Stadium Impact District, which would allow for mixed-use development in the area surrounding the stadium.

Town officials say the goal is to create more opportunities for restaurants, entertainment and other businesses that could give fans more to do before and after games.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Elizabeth Farrell Lorentz said the effort has been more than two years in the making.

“It’s a big step for the town to take,” Farrell Lorentz said. “A very important step.”

WATCH: Hamburg clears path for development around Buffalo Bills stadium

Hamburg clears path for development around Buffalo Bills stadium

There are also questions about what will happen to the site of the old Highmark Stadium once demolition and redevelopment move forward.

The original plan called for the site to largely become parking, but 7 News Sports Director Matt Bové recently learned the Bills could have other plans for the property. Bills President of Business Operations Pete Guelli discussed the possibility of something different being developed at the former stadium site.

With the Bills’ home opener now about three weeks away, the new stadium is quickly becoming the center of attention. But what happens around it could take much longer to take shape.