'I wanted healthy to be easy': BeHealthy Buffalo host "Adult and Me" cooking classes for families

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Is eating healthy apart of your New Year resolutions? BeHealthy Buffalo is offering classes for you and your family to learn how to cook healthy, easy and nutritious meals.

The "Adult and Me" class allows parents the chance to bond with their kids in the kitchen for a night and cook a full meal to take back home. At tonight's class, the dinner will include lasagna rolls, garlic knots, low-sugar apple desserts made into the shape of a rose, and salad.

"BeHealthy Buffalo was started just to have a great time in the kitchen," BeHealthy Buffalo Owner Krista Lehde said. "I wanted healthy to be easy. One of the biggest things I hear from people is that healthy is too hard and I didn't want that anymore."

BeHealthy Buffalo started when Owner Krista Lehde decided to go back to school to learn more about food itself. As she transitioned into hosting cooking classes full-time, her kids also picked up the trade too. Now, she wants to share what she enjoys with her family everyday with her neighbors.

The class tonight has limited availability left. It's $60 per pair and let's you make a dinner for a family of four. The class is at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Orchard Park. You can reserve your spot and learn more about BeHealthy Buffalo's course offerings here.