'I want to help the kids': 9-year-old Hamburg boy makes bracelets to raise money for charity

HAMBURG, NY — 9-year-old Christian Ramos has been making bracelets for charity for more than 3 years.

WKBW

"It feels good to help the kids," said Christian.

Through the Facebook page,S&C Creations, they raised $600 for Ten Lives Club in 2021, $1,050 in 2022 and in 2023, $1,035; all for the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

"It's amazing. When we do the craft shows and people come up to us and they're like, 'This is amazing that what you're doing.' They have a child at the hospital or who has spent time in the hospital and it just gives it that personal touch and it just makes him know even more that it's a great thing that he's doing," said Stephanie Ramos, Christian's mom.

Christian hopes to beat his fundraising goal of $1,500 by the end of the year.

"I just want to help the kids," said Christian.

