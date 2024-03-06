‘I love my kids’: Lake Shore principal stays after school teaching Highland Elementary students how to cook

DERBY, N.Y. — Principal Colleen Politowski at Highland Elementary School in the Lake Shore Central School District stays after school two days a week, just so she can teach her 4th and 5th graders how to cook.

Sizzling chicken and chopping food is a staple for any kitchen, but this kitchen has chefs working that are certainly younger than most.

“I cooked the chicken on the stove and flipped it,” said 5th grade student Madyson Cassman.

WKBW Madyson Cassman (right) was in charge of cooking the chicken breasts on the stove top.

Madyson and 21 of her Highland Elementary classmates do all the cooking.

“I get to hang around with them and make fun memories with them,” said 5th grade student Irelyn Strong.

“I can cook steak, I can cook chicken and a bunch of stuff,” said 5th grade student Wyatt Knauer.

WKBW Wyatt Knauer was one of several students cutting the chicken breasts and slices of bacon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the group stays after school to cook a meal together.

Tuesday’s final menu for the 5th graders was smoked mozzarella chicken strips with tortellini carbonara, and bird breadsticks.

WKBW Every student left with a bag of the food that they cooked together to eat at home or share with their families.

“They cook some really tough meals that are not easy, and they have fun doing it,” principal Politowski said.

This group of elementary schoolers is not led by one of their teachers, but rather their principal.

“They don’t realize they’re learning… They’re using math, reading comprehension, but they’re having fun,” Politowski said.

WKBW Principal Colleen Politowski instructs the students on how to do every step of the recipe.

She feels that working a little bit extra and staying after school is more than worth it.

“I love my kids and it’s what we do as educators, we help our kids if they need it.”

That allows kids to build memories of their principal that will last a lifetime.

“She makes all these fun things for our school to do,” Irelyn said.

“I think she loves cooking with us,” Wyatt said.

“I think she’s been doing it for years, and she’s a really good cooker,” said 5th grade student Evan McGuire.

“I’m lucky to have kids that are willing, listen, follow directions, that want to do this, and they’re all great,” Politowski said.

These students leave with real life skills to take home now.

“Mostly how to use the stove and cutting better,” Madyson said. “At home, I'd go crazy, but Mrs. Politowski taught me how to cut nice strips.”

...and even bring these skills into their future homes.

“For yonder, when I get older, move into an apartment, I have skills,” Wyatt said.

In April, the 4th graders will take their turn in the kitchen next.