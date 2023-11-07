'I hope it can be a one stop shop': Kids consignment shop Bougie Buffalo opens in McKinley Mall

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new high end kids consignment shop has made its way to Hamburg. Bougie Buffalo celebrated its grand opening at its new location inside the McKinley Mall.

The store offers clothes, toys and other necessities for kids. Bougie Buffalo Owner Abby Fritz is looking forward to having a permanent spot inside the mall.

"I started as pop-up sales. I wanted to have a place that people can come and shop at and get good deals on quality clothes," Fritz said. "I hope it can be a one stop shop."

As a high end consignment shop, Bougie Buffalo has a list of specific brands that they can accept. Consignors will receive a 50% split on items that they sell. Drop offs will be accepted during open hours.

Bougie Buffalo Bougie Buffalo Items List

As the store begins operations, the hours will vary. You can stay up-to-date with their hours by following the on their Facebook.