WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bald eagle that took flight across two lanes of traffic on the New York State Thruway near Irving is now recovering at the SPCA Serving Erie County, after a wildlife rehabilitator and a state trooper worked together to rescue the injured bird.

Trooper Robert Garbacz teamed up with wildlife rehabilitator Mary-Ann Ingrao after the eagle was spotted along I-90 near the Silver Creek exit last week.

Ingrao said she initially expected a relatively simple rescue. She even showed up wearing sandals, thinking she would be able to quickly secure the bird.

But when she and Garbacz approached the eagle, it suddenly took flight, crossing two lanes of interstate traffic before crashing into nearby brush.

“I could see it crash,” Ingrao recalled.

What started as a roadside rescue quickly turned into a search through the woods.

Ingrao said Garbacz was willing to navigate the thick brush to locate the eagle. She gave him her gloves because he had better footwear, and the two worked together to secure the bird and carry its crate back out.

“This officer was amazing,” Ingrao said. “He was not afraid, he was listening, he was willing to go into those woods and help me and lift the crate back out."

WATCH: 'I could see it crash': State trooper helps rescue bald eagle along I-90

'I could see it crash': State trooper helps rescue bald eagle along I-90

Ingrao said she has worked with law enforcement officers on wildlife rescues before, but Garbacz’s willingness to help stood out.

The eagle was eventually transported to the SPCA Serving Erie County in West Seneca, where she is now recovering.

Aaron Karpinski, the SPCA’s wildlife rehabilitation manager, said staff are focused on helping the eagle heal while keeping her stress levels down.

He said the bird has made significant progress over the past week, and staff are working to get her to eat independently.

“She’s very feisty,” Karpinski said.

Once she’s ready, the eagle is expected to be transferred to Messenger Woods, where larger flight enclosures will allow her to continue recovering and test her ability to fly.