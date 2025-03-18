'I care about our Village': East Aurora residents speak up to protect trees during fiber internet installation

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday night, East Aurora residents continued to plead for tree preservation as crews trim and remove trees for new fiber internet installation.

East Aurora’s tree-lined streets are a hallmark of the village’s charm, and for lifelong resident Holly Maciejewski, the trees hold a special place in the community’s identity.

WKBW

“It means so much to me," she said. "I love our village. Every time we drive in from being out of town, it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, it’s so beautiful,' and part of what’s so beautiful is our tree canopy.”

But, the ongoing installation of fiber optic internet by GoNetspeed has led to significant tree trimming throughout the village, sparking concerns among residents about the loss of their beloved greenery.

John Newton, founder of Mandala School, noted that his fourth-grade students are also speaking out against the tree trimming.

They’ve drawn pictures and expressed their dismay, showing that environmental protection is a value they’re learning to uphold.

wkbw

“Part of the work we do is we want to convince them to try to take care of the environment and it is nice to see that they get upset about this and they draw the pictures because it shows that our works as teachers are coming through also, that protecting the environment is very important” Newton said.

Other residents, like Nancy Smith, emphasized that the trees offer more than just beauty, they have significant economic and environmental value.

“They are not just beautiful, they also have a lot of economic impact,” Smith said.

Maciejewski stressed that the goal isn’t to stop progress, but to ensure it’s done responsibly and with respect for the village’s character.

“People want better internet speed we get that, but just to do it responsibly and to do it respectfully for our village, there is no reason why it can't be done respectfully and responsibly," Maciejewski said.

Village leaders are working with utilities to find solutions that balance progress with preserving the village’s green spaces.