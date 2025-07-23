SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Most kids go on a field trip and move on, but one Springville Elementary student turned his visit to the Concord Historical Society into a calling.

Fifth grader Emmett Manzone is far from your average 11-year-old. While his classmates enjoyed the annual school field trip to the historical society, Emmett walked away inspired. That trip sparked a passion for local history that’s now shaping not only his free time, but possibly his future.

WATCH: 'I am lucky to be from Springville': Fifth grader finds big passion in small town history

"When I learned that Papa Warner was from Springville, and a bunch of famous people too, I realized how lucky I was to be from here," Emmett said.

That realization has led to real commitment. Emmett didn’t just revisit the society with his family; he asked to join. And they said yes. He’s now the youngest member of the Concord Historical Society.

He’s since become a familiar face around the old mercantile and exhibit rooms, often giving weekend tours to guests of all ages, including this year’s fourth graders.

Joel Maul, a longtime volunteer at the historical society, calls Emmett’s involvement truly heartwarming, "That meant so much to them," Maul said. "It’s not just us older folks telling kids something, it’s one of their peers showing them why it matters."

Maul said Emmett is a first in the society's history.

“We’ve had high school and college students join, but never an elementary school student," Maul said. "We’re proud to have him.”

Emmett’s family is just as proud.

"He came here, and it just all fell together," said his mother, Emily Warner. "He found his spot and as a parent, it's amazing to be able to foster that."

His grandfather, Rick Manzone, hopes Emmett inspires others.

“Hopefully some of those other youngsters want to be like him and join the mercantile and the society too," he said.

It’s not just the kids who benefit, Emmett volunteers most Saturdays, helping wherever he can.

"It doesn’t matter what age you are; if you want to do something, do it. Your age doesn’t really matter," Emmett said.