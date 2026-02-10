Horses rescued after falling through the ice of a pond on Reiter Road in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Fire Department and Orchard Park Fire Company worked together on Monday night to rescue two horses that fell through the ice of a pond on Reiter Road.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. The fire department said the horses were discovered by their owner to have escaped from their barn and fenced pasture and were located a short time later in the pond.

According to the fire department, the East Aurora Chief found both horses partially submerged up to their necks after the ice gave way beneath them. The chief then requested assistance from the Orchard Park Fire District's Ice Rescue Team.

Responders were able to carefully guide the horses to safety. They were then evaluated by the owners and reported to be in good health and further care was coordinated with the owner's veterinary office.

