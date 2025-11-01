Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Hopefully we can make an impact’: Angola haunted house hosts food drive for those losing SNAP benefits

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A haunted house in Angola is turning Halloween scares into community care by collecting canned goods for families in need, as a pause to SNAP benefits looms.

Kevin Donovan, owner of the Ever Haunt Haunted House, offered $5 off admission for every 5 canned goods visitors brought in.

The promotion is intentionally timed to coincide with a critical period, as SNAP benefits will not be issued starting November 1.

"Right now, there are families in need of food. We know that, and when there is somewhere we can help, we're there," Donovan said. “Hopefully, we can make an impact.”

The haunted attraction is matching all donations made this Halloween, with the proceeds going to Operation Good Neighbor, a local food pantry that has seen unprecedented demand.

"We got wiped out on Tuesday. We don't normally see the number we saw. Just to give you an idea, this past week we took care of 181 families and 494 people in less than 8 hours," Claudette Abshire said.

Abshire and William Bateman from Operation Good Neighbor said that's more than 100 people above their typical daily service numbers, creating an urgent need for donations.

Ever Haunt will continue accepting donations at their front door throughout November.

Those interested in donating to Operation Good Neighbor can do so at ognwny.org.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

