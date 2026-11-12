HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — As food pantries face increased demand heading into the holiday season, one longtime Southtowns business is hoping to make a difference by bringing the community together.

Family-owned Holland Willows is hosting its second annual food drive on Saturday, with proceeds benefiting the Bread of Life Outreach Center in Colden.

The drive runs 7 to 10 p.m., and features live music from the Whiskey River Band, along with food and drink specials, giveaways and a 50/50 raffle. Organizers are encouraging people to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items.

For more than five decades, Holland Willows has been a gathering place for the Southtowns community. Organizers said the food drive is another way to give back to the people who have supported the business over the years.

"We decided it's time to do something, do a food drive, especially during this time when people are in need," Kimberly Brisky said. Brisky is a member of the band and one of the event's organizers.

Brisky said this year's event is expected to be even bigger, with proceeds going directly to the Colden Food Pantry.

WATCH: Holland Willows hosting annual food drive to benefit Colden Food Pantry

Holland Willows hosting annual food drive to benefit Colden Food Pantry

Cheryl Shene, who is also helping organize the drive, said the community response was incredible during its inaugural year.

Organizers said supporting resources is especially important in rural communities, where residents may not always have the same access to assistance.

The Bread of Life Outreach Center operates through donations and provides food assistance to people in need.

Those who cannot attend Saturday's event can still contribute. Food donations will also be accepted at Holland Willows during regular business hours through November 14.

Organizers hope the event will not only stock the pantry's shelves but also remind people of the impact a community can have when it comes together to support its neighbors.