‘He’s paying for everyone! That’s awesome!’: Buffalo Bills RB’s generous gift to Blasdell nail salon

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray gave a very generous surprise to a Blasdell nail salon. Silently, this Bill picked up the ‘bill’ for every customer in the salon.

Murray stopped by Glamour Nails in Blasdell on Wednesday for a pedicure, and when he was set to checkout, he asked the cashier/nail technician for a favor.

Serena Bui Serena Bui had to take a few pictures of her own to recount this special day on both her personal and work social media pages.

“When he came to cash out, he told me ‘Can you do me a favor, but you have to keep it really quiet,’” Serena Bui said. “I’m like ‘Okay, what is that?’ ‘Can I pay for everyone in here?’ I’m like ‘Are you sure about this?’”

That generous suggestion by Murray shocked Serena to a point she couldn’t keep quiet, like he had asked.

“It would be really sad if I kept the secret [and the customers couldn’t thank him],” Serena said. “I said, I’m sorry, but I can’t keep it quiet. I’ve got to tell everyone. Then I told everyone, ‘He’s paying for everyone! That’s awesome!’”

WKBW Serena Bui's husband owns the Glamour Nails salon in Blasdell.

“My first reaction was ‘No, you guys are kidding around,’” Delphine Dipasquale said.

Delphine was one of those lucky customers. The Hamburg resident went to the salon to get her nails done with a friend of hers, and she tells 7 News they both were in disbelief.

“Definitely a gentleman, very generous, and he probably doesn’t think twice about giving,” Delphine said.

WKBW Delphine Dipasquale tells 7 News that she couldn't believe it was real until she didn't have to check herself out.

Nails are no cheap purchase for one person, let alone to cover everybody inside the store.

Altogether, Murray spent $488 to pay for all ten customers inside.

He also didn’t stop there and left an additional $100 tip for Serena and her co-workers to split.

“[He’s] very kind, very down to earth,” Serena said.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart, because nobody has ever done something that generous that I can remember,” Delphine said.

WKBW Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray gave a very generous surprise to a Blasdell nail salon. Silently, this Bill picked up the ‘bill’ for every customer in the salon.

Just as Serena had hoped, all the customers got a chance to personally thank Murray, and of course, he agreed to take a few pictures with his new biggest fans.