Harlem Road HWY Project: West Seneca property owners and neighbors who share the road share thoughts

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Transportation listened to feedback in West Seneca on a project that aims to improve Harlem Road between State Route 400 and Mineral Springs Road.

The goal is to enhance safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Thursday night, 7News shared thoughts from property owners and neighbors who share the road.

The proposed project includes milling and paving on Harlem Road from the 400 to the bridge over Indian Church Road.

Harlem Road will be reconstructed and widened from the bridge to Mineral Springs road to include a center, two-way left turn lane, installation of new curb, closed drainage, and the addition of sidewalks.

During Wednesday's public hearing, 7News spoke with Peter Hauser on his thoughts on the DOT adding a sidewalk on his side of the property on Harlem Road.

Property owner on Harlem Road, Peter Hauser said, "I think it'll help with people walking because there are a few people that have that walk and they have to walk in my yard, especially if it raining, it gets muddy so I can see it helping with that, with pedestrians running around. With traffic flow, I don't quite understand how it's going to help with traffic flow."

He said he has never gone through this process before and does not know what the DOT will be offering but said he has gotten an attorney for the real estate side of the project and hopes to get a fair offer.

Hauser said, "The only thing I think there's going to be, I think it's going to cut when they start the construction, they limit it down to one lane and backing a trailer down to my property, I think it is going to be a little bit hard, so we're wait and see what's going on with that."

Nearby homeowner Holly Guerra said she believes the project is unnecessary and says it will take away from properties which made people upset.

"As far as children go, I do think that they should incorporate some sort of crosswalk or crossing guard here to keep the kids safe as they cross across the street. There's a sidewalk already there. I think that is more beneficial than putting one on the opposite side of the road because the school is right there and they will keep the kids safe," resident Holly Guerra said.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson sent Pheben Kassahun a statement Thursday night saying:

"The Town of West Seneca is aware of the Department of Transportation (DOT) project on Harlem Road. This project was developed by DOT without input from the town and is being carried out by them. I hope DOT pays attention to the very real concerns expressed by residents at the public hearing and modifies the project in a way that is acceptable to all stakeholders."

Comments on the project will be accepted through March 27.