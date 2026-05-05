HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — An elderly woman in Hamburg says a bike ride turned into a costly problem after she rode through broken glass left on the road.

Jeanette Andrews said she relies on her e-bike to get around due to a lung condition. She said her tire was damaged after riding through what she described as piles of glass.

"It took me three weeks to get my bike back," Andrews said.

She said she tried to get answers from the town and the garbage company, but did not hear back. So, she reached out to me for help.

"The thing that aggravates me is that they won't answer me," she said. "We'll call you back, we'll investigate, but they never do."

The Town of Hamburg confirmed there was a glass spill on April 15 following a large-item pickup. The town said it was immediately cleaned after it was reported.

WATCH: Hamburg woman reimbursed after broken glass led to damage to her e-bike

Hamburg woman reimbursed after broken glass led to damage to her e-bike

I reached out to Modern Disposal Services and the town. Now, Andrews said the company is working to reimburse her for the damage.

In a statement to 7 News, Modern Disposal said: