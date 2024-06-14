Hamburg students show off their patriotism and celebrate Flag Day in aerial photo

HAMBURG, NY — Friday marked the annual Flag Day celebration at Cloverbank Elementary School, this year the students and staff commemorated the day with an aerial photo.

700 teachers and students arranged themselves so that they spelled the word LOVE.

"It lets me know how important our community is and how much those people fought for our freedom,” said Evan Nowak, a fifth grader at Cloverbank.



The aerial photo is directed by Patty Watson, with BuffaLove Apparel, she says this photo has been happening for 20 years.

“Throughout the school you'll see probably 25 aerial photos that we've created together, and we try to bring some importance to patriotism teach children in the slightest, most memorable way,” said Watson.

Principal of Cloverbank, Renee Kumiega, says this celebration is one way the school is teaching students about pride and patriotism.

"It's a nice exclamation point if you will for the celebration of Flag Day, and just showing the kids how important it is to just celebrate their patriotism and the sense of family and tradition,” said Kumiega.

Two students who just celebrated their birthdays also got to put on a Marine Corps and Navy uniform.

“Thank you for all the people who died fighting for us,” said Nowak.