HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the holiday season approaches, a local mother and daughter are hoping the community will help make the season a little brighter for families facing cancer.

Jolene Wilson and her mother, Lynn Hansen, know firsthand how difficult a cancer diagnosis can be.

Wilson and Hansen were diagnosed with breast cancer just three months apart, a shared experience that ultimately inspired them to help others facing similar battles.

Wilson was diagnosed in November 2019, at just 40 years old.

Then, just three months later, Hansen received her own breast cancer diagnosis.

The news was difficult for both women to process, but they leaned on each other throughout their respective cancer journeys, growing even closer along the way.

"We were close before cancer, and after cancer, we got even closer," Wilson said.

Their experiences eventually inspired Wilson to start the More Than Strong Cancer Fund, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families.

The organization provides what Wilson and Hansen describe as kind gestures for local cancer patients, regardless of the type of cancer they're facing.

The work doesn't stop during the holidays. The fund supports families year-round, relying on donations and community contributions to help when needed.

Wilson said the organization does not receive corporate donations or grants. Instead, individual generosity through smaller contributions keeps its mission going.

"We can't do any of this without you," Wilson said.

WATCH: Hamburg nonprofit seeks community support for annual holiday fundraiser benefiting cancer patients

Hamburg nonprofit seeks community support for annual holiday fundraiser benefiting cancer patients

The nonprofit accepts gift card donations and also maintains an Amazon wishlist to help provide items for families navigating cancer treatment.

Now, Wilson and Hansen are preparing for their second annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, which runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12.

Each day, a winning ticket will be drawn for a donated prize, with items ranging in value from $40 to $200. Prizes include contributions from local businesses and community members.

Raffle tickets are available for $10 each, three for $20, or 10 for $50. Winners will be announced on the More Than Strong Cancer Fund's Facebook page.

Prizes must be picked up in Hamburg by Dec. 18 and cannot be shipped.

For Wilson and Hansen, the goal extends beyond a holiday fundraiser. Having experienced the challenges of cancer themselves, they want other families to know they don't have to face those challenges alone.

Community members can purchase 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser tickets, make a donation, contribute gift cards, or shop the organization's Amazon wishlist.

To learn more about the More Than Strong Cancer Fund and find ways to help throughout the year, visit morethanstrongcancerfund.org or the organization's Facebook page.