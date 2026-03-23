HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new program in the Town of Hamburg is asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras in an effort to support criminal investigations.

The "SafeCam" registry allows people to voluntarily share the location of their cameras with the Hamburg Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the goal is to help investigators quickly identify possible video evidence if a crime happens nearby.

The post states police do not have direct access to camera feeds and would only contact owners to request footage when needed.

WATCH: Hamburg launches camera registry aimed at aiding investigations

Hamburg launches camera registry aimed at aiding investigations

Holly Hubert, Global Security IQ CEO and former FBI agent, says programs like this are designed to streamline investigations.

"This is simply a registry, so in the event there is an emergency in a neighborhood, law enforcement would have the ability to know where cameras are, it’s just a registry," Hubert said.

She added that it’s normal for people to have questions when new technology is introduced.

"Whenever there’s a new technology, ‘where is my privacy?’ It’s a natural feeling when technology is advanced," Hubert said.

Hamburg resident and volunteer firefighter Erica Michael says she was surprised by how little information was available about the program.

"It was honestly alarming to me, mostly because of the lack of information the article had, it was a lot of generalizations of the program," Michael said.

Michael says she understands how tools like this can support public safety, but believes more clarity is needed.

"Technology has its purposes, but there has to be clear oversight, policies, and safeguards so it’s fair for everyone in our community, and so people signing up for the program actually know what it is," she said.

7 News reached out to Town of Hamburg Chief of Police Peter Dienes, but did not receive a response.