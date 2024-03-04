Hamburg Industrial Development Agency: Amazon facility exceeds employment requirements

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency reports that the Amazon Distribution facility on Bayview Road is exceeding employment requirements and the proposed pay range.

According to the IDA, the facility employed 205 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) as of December 31, 2023, which is 130 jobs more than the target that was originally proposed. The current starting pay range is $17.75 - $23 per hour for hourly employees, which is higher than the proposed $15 per hour.

“Amazon offers employment opportunities for people with a variety of skillsets and work experience. In addition to the 205 direct Amazon FTEs, the Hamburg delivery station offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. The Hamburg facility has three Delivery Service Partners with over 150 drivers and 200+ vehicles making deliveries every day across 26 zip codes and 320 square miles throughout the Southtowns.” - Amazon spokesperson, Glendowlyn Thames, Manager, Economic Development for New York

“Amazon has quickly become one of our top private employers in Town. This project far exceeds our initial projections for taxpayer return on investment. The new PILOT revenue generated from this project site will support our Town and the Frontier School District. We are thankful for this partnership with Amazon and will continue to work to grow their presence in Hamburg. The Town of Hamburg is a great location for top Fortune companies to invest. ” - Hamburg IDA Executive Director, Sean Doyle

The IDA said in 2021 it approved $6.8 million in tax discounts over ten years to leverage the 50+ million 180,000 square foot building and office.

Doyle joined 7 Voices on Monday to discuss the project.