HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg homeowners say a proposed solar farm could change the quiet neighborhood they've lived in for decades.

The homeowners describe the area as peaceful, but that could change soon.

A proposal from EDF Renewables would bring a 17-acre solar farm to a field surrounded by about a dozen homes.

Neighbors who live along the site say they're worried about both what they'll hear and what they'll see.

Some residents say equipment, including transformers, could be visible from their homes and backyards.

"The transformer's going to be right in our core view," neighbor Tom McMahon said.

"This is industrial, this isn't small by any means, we all have family and children," Danielle Staffeldt said. "We moved here to stay quiet and peaceful."

WATCH: Hamburg homeowners push back on proposed solar farm

Hamburg homeowners push back on proposed solar farm

In a letter submitted to the town's planning board, nearby homeowners outlined additional concerns about the project.

The letter raises concerns about environmental impacts, including disruption to wildlife, wetlands and migratory patterns. It also argues that the project could negatively affect nearby property values and alter the neighborhood's character.

One concern highlighted in the letter is what residents describe as potential contamination risks tied to the project.

"We're farming this land and using it," neighbor Kim Russell said. "We don't need the contamination risks that come with this project."

In a mid-March meeting, EDF Renewables says the project would generate revenue and support the local electric grid.

The company also says the solar farm would not produce significant noise and has indicated a willingness to study potential impacts on property values.

The proposal is expected to return to the Hamburg Planning Board in mid-April, with a public hearing at a later date.