Hamburg event helps parents save hundreds on children's clothes and essentials

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the cost of raising children continues to climb, families in Western New York are finding relief at a local event that offers more than just discounted goods.

The Mothertime Marketplace in Hamburg has been providing families a chance to save and sell for nearly 20 years, hosting events every six months where parents can earn money by selling gently used items and buy necessities at a fraction of retail cost.

"It's for families in the Western New York area who want to earn money by selling their gently used items and save money by buying things at a fraction of the cost at retail," Jennifer Berry said.

The savings come at a crucial time, with recent data showing families are paying more for everyday essentials like clothing, food and rent.

From August 2024 to August 2025, data shows that the cost of shelter has increased 3.6%, food prices have increased 3.2%, and apparel has gone up .2%.

"It's just a win-win for the entire community, and something that I'm passionate about," Berry said. "I'd hate to see this stuff go to a landfill. This is just a better option."

The marketplace features racks of kids clothes, holiday gifts, furniture, kitchen items and books.

For parents like Jessica Reyna, who has four children, the discounts provide significant relief.

"Right now, stretching your dollar further is a huge benefit' Reyna said. "I've got four kids, so making sure we can get things at a great price and allow us to do everything we want to do makes it so much easier for my family."

Reyna was shopping for Bills gear and winter clothes during her visit, highlighting the practical savings.

"You look for the stuff that they're going to need," Reyna said. "To be able to not spend $15, $20 on a pair of pajamas, and like the pair in my hand is $3, this is the stuff, the staples."

In a year when rising prices are forcing families to reconsider every purchase, the marketplace provides an opportunity to save money while supporting community sustainability efforts.

"It's a very spacious shopping experience, so we want it to be as fun as possible," Berry added.

The marketplace will take place at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Ag-Grange Building on Friday, Oct. 3, from 3-7, Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10-7, and Sunday, Oct. 5, from 10-2.

All items that are not sold by Sunday will be marked down to 50% off and any remaining items after the sale will be donated to local charities.

