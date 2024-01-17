'We don't sleep': Hamburg digging out, plow drivers preparing for another round of snow

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg received 21.2" of snow as of Wednesday morning, but the snow will only continue to fall for the area and those shoveling out like resident David Guarino.

"We're trying to figure out where we're going to put the next batch of snow I was talking to my plow contractor this morning we don't know where it's going," Gaurino said.

He spent the day shoveling several feet of snow out from his driveway. Guarino said he started around 8 a.m. and wrapped up around 11:30 a.m.

WKBW

"I helped out the neighbors there. I helped out the neighbors here. Now I'm going to down there to help out some neighbors down there," he said.

Some of the snow was piled so high in his neighborhood that it was almost as tall as the street sign.

WKBW

While he and his neighbors continued to dig out — Jacob Fanning, a plow truck driver for Hamburg's Highway Department was prepping for more snow. The crew there has been working 16-hour shifts since the weekend storm.

"We don't sleep," Fanning said laughing.

7 News' Kristen Mirand rode along with him around the route he plows.

WKBW

"The prep is pretty much just being out on your route making sure its clean making sure there's salt on the road and yeah making sure you can push the snow later on," Fanning said.

"Is this a lot for you guys right now?" Mirand asked

"Yes, it's a lot," Fanning said, "Tired. You're tired you miss your family it's tough. It's not easy, yeah, but it's what we do."