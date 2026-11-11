HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Gabrielle Genco, giving back to veterans hits close to home.

Her husband, Donald, is a Marine Corps veteran who spent eight years in the infantry and completed two combat deployments.

So when Gabrielle started thinking about how she could show her appreciation to those who served, she wanted to do something meaningful in her own community.

Her idea was simple: free haircuts for veterans.

Gabrielle brought the idea to her mother, Lori Notaro-Greene, who owns The Men's Room Barbershop in Hamburg.

The two opened their chairs to veterans in honor of Veterans Day, offering free haircuts to anyone who served in the military.

"I called my mom a couple of weeks ago and said I wanted to give back to the community and give free haircuts for all the veterans that came in today, and she was all about it," Gabrielle said.

For Donald, the gesture is about more than a haircut. He says basic necessities can make a difference, particularly for veterans adjusting to civilian life after military service.

Donald also emphasized the importance of veterans feeling comfortable seeking out support and services when they return home.

"Any veteran who comes home, sometimes there's a difficulty in adjustment, and I think the biggest thing is not being afraid to seek out services, even if it is a free haircut," he said.

WATCH: Hamburg barbershop gives free haircuts to veterans in honor of Veterans Day

Hamburg barbershop gives free haircuts to veterans in honor of Veterans Day

The effort also reflects the family's longstanding connection to the Hamburg community.

Notaro-Greene has spent decades in the barbering business.

She started cutting hair at 19, purchased The Men's Room at 23 and became the second female master barber in Buffalo.

She eventually trained Gabrielle, who now works alongside her mother.

For veterans who stopped in, the gesture was a reminder that their service is recognized and appreciated.

Dylan McIntire, an Army sergeant who received a haircut, said the support from the community means a great deal.

McIntire donated money to be passed on to another person in need.

"It's amazing how the community comes and backs us up," McIntire said. "You always see the horror stories when veterans come back home and they're homeless, but being in a small town in the community and seeing all the stuff they do for veterans is phenomenal," he explained.

Gabrielle said making people feel valued and supported is at the heart of the effort.

"It's extremely important that people feel they're needed from their community. It's a really big deal," Gabrielle said.

For Gabrielle and her mother, it was an opportunity to use a business they've built together to recognize the people who have served their country.