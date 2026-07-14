HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For most barbershops, closing time comes at the end of the day.

However, at Jay's Barbershop on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg, the clippers will keep buzzing for a full 24 hours as owner Jason Lape and his team of barbers cut hair around the clock to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

What began as a one-day haircut marathon to honor one of Lape's customers who died by suicide has quickly grown into something much bigger.

"This has turned into more of a festival and less of an inside-the-shop kind of destination," Lape said.

The event returns for its second year beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, and continuing through 10 a.m. Sunday.

WATCH: Hamburg barber's 24-hour haircut marathon grows into community festival for suicide prevention

Hamburg barber's 24-hour haircut marathon grows into community festival for suicide prevention

In addition to the 24-hour haircut marathon, Buffalo Street will feature food trucks, music, local vendors and a car show, with proceeds benefiting the Erie County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Last year, organizers raised just under $12,000. This year, they're hoping to surpass $15,000 while continuing to grow the event into an annual community tradition.

For Lape, though, the fundraiser is about more than the money.

He hopes the event encourages conversations about mental health while honoring the memory of the customer who inspired it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available.

You can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 911.